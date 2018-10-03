Advanced AG: Bio Solutions to Sustainable Farming is holding an information seminar on Oct. 4, at the Lethbridge Sandman Lodge.
The seminar will begin at 1 p.m.
“The purpose of the seminar is to explain the science behind our innovative bio products and showcase how they have worked in agriculture,” said Joshua Day Chief, President of Advanced AG.
Day Chief noted that John Wong, the company’s head scientist, will discuss the role biologicals have in agriculture, the difference between Advanced AG’s products and other similar products on the market. Farmers will also talk about their success with the products, with soil health being the focus.
“Biologicals in agriculture is something that has gained interest as more and more studies surface proving the effectiveness in large scale agriculture,” Day Chief said.
“Farmers are looking for more sustainable products and practices.”
Day Chief explained that Advanced AG is currently a leader in culturing and applying bacteria for several industries and there aren’t many companies in the world doing what they are doing or even on the same scale.
Advanced AG’s 2017 seminar was held at Red Deer’s Agri-Trade Show, Day Chief said, and both the discussion and interest was incredible. This year’s seminar is being hosted and sponsored by Advanced Ag Technologies, a division of Advanced Water Technologies.
“We believe it is important to educate people in the industry about the effects of using biologicals and how they can significantly improve ROI and sustainable practices,” Day Chief said. “Education is key here. The more the industry can learn about products such as ours, the larger the role of biologicals will play in main stream agriculture.”
Advanced AG’s last event was attended by about 40 people, Day Chief said, and the company was expecting roughly 100 people to attend this seminar.
