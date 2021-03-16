Sask. Premier Scott Moe announced March 10 that the province will advance $11.2 million in economic stimulus funds for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program.
The funds will give RIRG a head start on getting projects approved for the 2021 construction season.
RIRG will continue to assist RMs with the cost of construction and upgrading municipal roads, bridges and culverts to support growth. With the additional dollars, government is contributing more than $39 million to the program in 2020-21.
“Rural municipalities play a significant role in our plan to build a Strong Saskatchewan,” Moe said. “This funding will ensure projects will be ready for this construction season to help build rural infrastructure while protecting and growing jobs across our province.”
RIRG is an important component of the province's plan to re-build 100 roads over the next three years and 100 bridges over the next four years. Through the first two phases of funding, 89 road projects and 45 bridge projects have been provincially approved, receiving nearly $38 million in support. Several of the bridge projects are still going through the federal approval process.
"Our rural municipalities greatly value this continued financial support through this time of economic recovery," SARM President Ray Orb said. "Well maintained rural infrastructure is critical to the sustainability and growth of Saskatchewan's economy and the rural-based industries using it daily."
The Government of Saskatchewan is meeting its target of improving more than 1,000 km of provincial highways this year, the first of its 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways. Another $300 million in highways stimulus funds is being invested over two years in thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.
The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $9.8 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 15,800 km of Saskatchewan highways.
