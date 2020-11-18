The Producer Town Hall will feature an overview of the work done by ABP this year, presentations from our national organizations and a question and answer period. For those unable to attend, the town hall will be recorded and available to stream online.
While ABP delegates/candidates are encouraged to attend all meetings, producers should register for one of the two virtual Resolution Meetings to debate issues and move resolutions. As always, our resolution process gives producers the opportunity to influence ABP policies, priorities and activities.
•Thursday, November 26 - Producer Town Hall: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Djtp1AnrQRawzJ7eZTc6iw
•Wednesday, December 2 - Resolution Meeting #1 ; https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIscO6rpz0jHNGhL-GfFrs2ISKlTU_YRFKl
•Thursday, December 3 - Resolution Meeting #2 : https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvceGrpzkuHtAsOJQciTcmcBa4OACJpMsX
ABP delegate elections will be held by mail-in ballot or through online voting. A voter election package is being mailed to all eligible producers, who must choose only one method to cast their vote. The package includes candidate information and details on how to vote. Under the new zone structure, ABP have elections in the southeast and southwest zones.
Producers’ input is critical to this process so please register and participate in these meetings. ABP is proud to be a grassroots producer organization and a strong, united voice advocating on behalf of Alberta’s cattle industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.