Albertans are invited to support local charities, and uplift 4-H members as they complete their 4-H livestock projects in new online ways.
4-H’rs pledge their ‘hands to larger service’ for their community, and last year Alberta members contributed over 4400 hours in community service initiatives. In addition, many clubs have a proud tradition of helping local charities through auctions of a charity animal or item.
From now through June 30, 2020 there will be 77 sales where 4-H members will be showcasing and offering steers, lambs, hogs and or goats for purchase. The 4-H members have learned much as they raised a quality animal to help contribute to the food supply chain with locally raised meat.
The 4-H spirit does not stop there; there are 24 charity projects - 22 steers and 2 lambs to be auctioned off, with their proceeds donated to a designated local charity that the youth have selected to support. Albertans are encouraged to participate in the charity auctions, purchase an animal or another 4-H charity fund raiser, and support local communities. Successful purchasers of 4-H animals can either keep the meat from themselves OR donate a portion to local food banks.
COVID -19 has adjusted much of the operations for 4-H youth from their traditional club Achievement Days. However, Achievement events including sales will go on, and clubs have been busy adjusting their formats to ensure they are doing their part for public safety while completing and showcasing their projects.
“This is an excellent opportunity for a double win – supporting local charities who are facing bigger needs currently and encouraging young people who will be the leaders of tomorrow,” says Kim McConnell, 4-H Alberta Interim CEO.
“I’m proud of the way clubs are adapting and coming up with creative solutions for marketing their projects. Most have moved to online auctions, but some have chosen to market boxed meat instead. Members are still out working with their animals, taking videos, telling stories even though they can’t have their usual show days.”
There are two ways to participate and support 4-H and their local charity activities:
1. View a complete listing of upcoming beef auctions hosted by 4-H clubs throughout the province by going to the 4-H Alberta website ( www.4h.ab.ca ). Find a club in your local area, view the local charity they are supporting, and contact the club for assistance with the online auction. Then start bidding.
2. Contact the 4-H Foundation of Alberta and make a financial donation. 4-H Alberta will link you to the local 4-H club and the charity it is supporting. Through this method you support the charity and receive a charitable tax receipt.
“4-H clubs have been supporting our rural communities for years,” says Devin Dreeshen, Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. “This year, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, they continue to find new, innovative ways to serve our communities and to support youth. I would like to wish all 24 charity projects success. I know I will be bidding on a steer this year and with it, I will be making a donation to my local food bank.”
Not all sales have charity animals for auction but Albertans are welcome to participate in any of these sales and either purchase the meat for their own use OR donate a portion of it to a local food bank. Some clubs are also providing a portion of the sales from the total club to a local charity. By bidding and buying, Albertans are not only helping 4-H members who have raised these market animals, they can also benefit local charities with additional funds.
Check out www.4h.ab.ca under the ‘What’s new’ tab for Shows and Sales to see the most up to date details of the online sales, video clips and photos of 4-H members and their projects supporting local communities.
