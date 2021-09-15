The 2021 Young Ranchman's All Breeds Livestock Show was held at Kinetic Park in Swift Current, Sept. 5.
The show did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's event was scaled back to a one-day show, but the intention is to return to the full multi-day format in the future.
The show provided an opportunity for youth with an interest in livestock to develop skills through showmanship, while a conformation show for different breed classes and a prospect steer show also took place during the very busy one-day event.
