On November 19, Chinook School Division administration was informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that a positive COVID-19 case was identified in one individual at Swift Current Comprehensive High School in Swift Current.
Communication has been shared with the school community and the SHA is conducting contact tracing.
As an extra precaution and to support the efforts of Public Health, students in the affected groups are moving to Remote Learning for the necessary time periods. All other classes will continue face-to-face at SCCHS. The school follows enhanced cleaning protocols and includes multiple protective provisions for students and staff.
To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.
We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.
Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.
Information on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe School Plan can be found at:
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatm
ent-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan
A parent package of information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be downloaded at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/-/media/files/coronavirus/education/safe-schools-plan-parent-package.pdf
