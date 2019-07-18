The Rothney Observatory located just outside of Priddis on the Cowboy Trail invites the public to this one-time, special event of the 50th Anniversary landing of the Apollo 11 ship that took place on July 20th, 1969.
Vulcan’s ultimate all things “Star Trek” annual convention beams into southern Alberta July 26-27 with plenty of special guests and activities for the whole family including a cosplay contest, the Red Shirt Union, meet and greets with special guests, photo ops and autographs, special guest Q…
The Lethbridge Astronomy Society seeks to help local astronomy lovers in pursing various interests within the field of astronomy.
The Swift Current Broncos announced today that 2002-born defenceman Kaspar Puutio has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.
A major Canadian energy company is providing financial and volunteer support for the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games in Swift Current.
Producers have an opportunity to visit the organic field trials that are part of the organic research program at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) Swift Current Research and Development Centre.
When “Young Guns” is mentioned, typically the 1980s movie “Young Guns” comes to mind starring Emilio Estevez, Keifer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips — but, it is the Young Gun Contest that matters here. The contest was held again this year for youth ages eight to 21 involved in Alberta’s be…
Canadian producers are being asked to share their views on proposed changes to seed royalty structures for cereal crops in a new online survey that launched July 15.
The excitement is building among the cast and production team for the inaugural production of the Lyric Theatre's first season of The Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival.
The Galt Museum and Archives in Lethbridge, held a book signing for locally renowned author Chris Morrison’s book Waterton Chronicles II: Markers of Our Past on June 19.
Alberta actor Aaron Krogman is once again the face of Jesus Christ for the Badlands Passion Play.
