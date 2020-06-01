Notices to be sent this week
The City of Swift Current’s Taxation Department would like to advise residential and commercial property owners that 2020 Property Tax Notices have been processed and will be delivered this week via Canada Post.
 
Customers are reminded that, in March of this year, City Council passed motions to extend short-term financial flexibility to all Property Tax and Utility customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Due Date for Property Taxes has been extended by three months to September 30th, 2020. This extended due date will be reflected on the Notices sent out this week.
 
“Customers are welcome to pay their Property Taxes at any time between now and September 30th with no interest incurred during that time period,” said Kari Cobler, the City’s General Manager of Corporate Services. “Only following September 30th will interest begin to accumulate on customers’ accounts for late payment.”
 
Customers that have questions or concerns regarding their Property Tax Notices can contact the City’s Taxation Department by telephone at306.778.2704 or via email at taxation@swiftcurrent.ca for assistance.

