The Government of Saskatchewan is beginning construction work on two overpasses on one of the province’s busiest highways.
Today, Regina-based Graham Construction will begin work on the $18 million project on Highway 1 over the CP Rail tracks about five kilometres east of Swift Current.
“This is a very significant investment for Swift Current and all of southwest Saskatchewan given the importance of the Highway 1 to our area,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Minister and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said on behalf of Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw. “Highway 1 is a key part of the transportation network that keeps our goods moving to other markets and helps our residents get where they need to go as quickly and safely as possible. This is a major project that will take several months to complete and I encourage everyone to drive carefully when going through the construction zone.”
The project will include the full replacement of the existing overpass structure on the eastbound lanes and the rehabilitation of the bridge supporting the westbound lanes. Graham will begin work on the westbound bridge today, with expected completion of that phase at the end of June. Work on the eastbound portion will then begin, with completion expected in the fall. The projected cost is $18 million.
The overpasses see approximately 6,000 vehicles each day. Because construction can only be carried out on one bridge at a time, drivers may experience minor delays. When one bridge is under construction, all traffic will cross over to the other. Wide loads will be detoured around the construction zone.
Drivers are reminded to observe posted speed limits in work zones and slow to 60 km/hr when passing highway workers and equipment. If you’re planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 511.
The Government of Saskatchewan is meeting its target of improving more than 1,000 km of provincial highways this year, the first of its 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways. Another $300 million in highways stimulus funds is being invested over the two years in thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.
The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $9.8 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 15,800 km of Saskatchewan highways.
